Newscast for Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Arkansas farmers prepare for a potential government shutdown

-Attorney General Tim Griffin rejects the ballot title of an effort to repeal the state's tax on menstrual products

-Members of the Little Rock Nine react to efforts to restrict teaching of Black history

-Arkansans face some of the highest rates of depression and anxiety in the nation, according to the CDC

