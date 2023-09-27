Newscast for Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Little Rock City Board members vote to fire two members of the board of the city's public housing authority

-A 32-year-old man is the third person killed by an Arkansas State Police PIT maneuver in as many months

-State officials provide an update on a forthcoming workforce development platform

-Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will not participate in the second debate among Republican presidential candidates

-Little Rock native and longtime Baltimore Orioles player Brooks Robinson dies

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.

