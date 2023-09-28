Newscast for Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Federal courts in Arkansas will stay open despite a possible government shutdown

-Pine Bluff's mayor designates a day in honor of the founder of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

-Central Arkansas' annual book festival is in full swing

-The Pulaski County Quorum Court declares a vacancy after a Justice of the Peace was removed for a hot check conviction

