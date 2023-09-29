Newscast for Friday, Sept. 29, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Lawmakers call for an investigation into Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' purchase of a $19,000 lectern

-An advocacy group re-submits a proposed ballot measure to do away with Arkansas' sales tax on menstrual products

-Arkansas State University offers free tuition for students whose families make less than $70,000 a year

-A legal challenge continues to Arkansas' law ensuring drug discounts for clinics and pharmacies serving rural and low-income communities

