Newscast for Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-An effort to codify the state Freedom of Information Act into the Arkansas Constitution is underway

-Little Rock's City Board of Directors approves a new Public Safety Commission

-A longtime Republican member of the Arkansas House of Representatives says he won't seek reelection

-U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford of Arkansas gives an update on Farm Bill negotiations

