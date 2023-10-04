Newscast for Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A blogger re-files his lawsuit against the Arkansas State Police over possible violations to the Freedom of Information Act

-State revenue dips compared to last year, but beats economic forecasts

-A new program seeks to boost artists' professional careers in Pine Bluff

-The Arkansas Cinema Society gears up for the annual Filmland festival

