Newscast for Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A former Little Rock Police officer faces felony charges after shooting at a fleeing motorist

-State health officials say Arkansas' first case of locally-acquired malaria has been identified in Saline County

-Several Arkansas educators receive awards for their work

-A Northwest Arkansas man pleads not guilty to charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots

-Former North Little Rock Mayor Patrick Henry Hays dies at age 76

