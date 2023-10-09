Newscast for Monday, Oct. 9, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A federal appeals court will hear Arkansas' appeal of a ruling striking down the state's ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors

-A new report sheds light on some of the first students utilizing Arkansas' new school voucher program

-A central Arkansas ammunition factory plans to add more than 600 new jobs

-State officials give an update on efforts to improve the foster care system

