Newscast for Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-More than 427,000 Arkansans lose health insurance as the state's six-month Medicaid unwinding process ends

-The director of the Saline County Library is fired after months of controversy over books containing LGBTQ+ characters and themes

-State health officials are investigating a case of locally-acquired malaria

-North Little Rock memorializes a Black businessman who was lynched more than a century ago

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.

