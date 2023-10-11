Newscast for Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Arkansas Democrats criticize the state's Medicaid unwinding process

-Arkansas' attorney general approves the ballot title of an effort to repeal sales taxes on menstrual products

-The former chair of the Arkansas State Medical Board is arrested on Medicaid fraud charges

-Republican U.S. Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas gives an update on Farm Bill negotiations

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.

