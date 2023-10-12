Newscast for Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-New records raise further questions over Gov. Sarah Sanders' purchase of a $19,000 lectern

-A group releases a proposed amendment to enshrine Arkansas' Freedom of Information Act in the state constitution

-A former east Arkansas principal is arrested for sexual assault

-Lawmakers, advocates and students discuss ways to minimize stigma around food insecurity on college campuses

-Advocates for early literacy education plan several events in central Arkansas this week

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.