Newscast for Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-New records raise further questions over Gov. Sarah Sanders' purchase of a $19,000 lectern
-A group releases a proposed amendment to enshrine Arkansas' Freedom of Information Act in the state constitution
-A former east Arkansas principal is arrested for sexual assault
-Lawmakers, advocates and students discuss ways to minimize stigma around food insecurity on college campuses
-Advocates for early literacy education plan several events in central Arkansas this week
