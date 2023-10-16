© 2023
Newscast for Monday, Oct. 16, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published October 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Longtime Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore has died

-Arkansas' Medicaid enrollment drops by over 257,000

-U.S. Rep. French Hill, AR-02, discusses the ongoing battle for a new Speaker of the House

-United Methodist Church officials will vote on whether to allow roughly 60 Arkansas congregations to disaffiliate

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director of Little Rock Public Radio.
