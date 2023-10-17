Newscast for Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Arkansas lawmakers debate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives in public colleges and universities

-Advocates protest against unsafe working conditions, child labor at the Northwest Arkansas headquarters of Tyson Foods

-Experts on identifying and preventing human trafficking meet in Little Rock this week

-A Democratic state lawmaker discusses a ballot measure to exempt menstrual products from sales tax

-The Delta Regional Authority awards $2.3 million for six rural infrastructure projects in Arkansas

