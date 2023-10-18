Newscast for Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Gov. Sarah Sanders and Attorney General Tim Griffin order a Chinese-owned seed company to divest its land holdings in Arkansas

-Sanders responds to the ongoing controversy surrounding the purchase of an expensive lectern

-Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. appoints an acting replacement after the death of longtime City Manager Bruce Moore

-A Democratic challenger announces his campaign to unseat incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill

-City officials hold a groundbreaking for a new affordable housing development in Little Rock

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.

