Newscast for Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-Gov. Sarah Sanders and Attorney General Tim Griffin order a Chinese-owned seed company to divest its land holdings in Arkansas
-Sanders responds to the ongoing controversy surrounding the purchase of an expensive lectern
-Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. appoints an acting replacement after the death of longtime City Manager Bruce Moore
-A Democratic challenger announces his campaign to unseat incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill
-City officials hold a groundbreaking for a new affordable housing development in Little Rock
