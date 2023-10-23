Newscast for Monday, Oct. 23, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, Oct. 23, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Rep. Steve Womack defends his choice not to support Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan in his bid for House Speaker

-Former Pulaski County Judge Buddy Villines dies at 76

-Negotiations continue on an agreement which would expand social safety net programs to Arkansas' Marshallese community

-A federal appeals court denies a former Arkansas judge's request to dismiss his bribery conviction

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.

