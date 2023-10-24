Newscast for Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Gov. Sarah Sanders names a new director of Arkansas Tourism

-Saline County Library officials consider a new shelving plan for "controversial" books

-State officials celebrate the rollout of opioid overdose reversal drug Naloxone in schools

-A Northwest Arkansas woman is arrested in California for allegedly kidnapping her eight children

