Newscast for Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A missing Little Rock infant has been found safe

-Gov. Sarah Sanders signs on to a letter asking the NCAA to re-evaluate its policy on transgender athletes

-An Arkansas man sues U.S. officials, calling for American citizens to be evacuated from Gaza

-Economy and healthcare are top of mind for Arkansans surveyed in the annual Arkansas Poll

-Cherokee Nation Businesses gains an endorsement to build a casino in Pope County

