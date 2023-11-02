© 2023
Newscast for Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published November 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A metal fabrication company expands its presence at the Port of Little Rock

-Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson gets a new campaign manager for his GOP presidential bid

-Henderson State University names current Southern Arkansas University President Trey Berry as its next chancellor

-Lawmakers discuss interim study proposals related to child support, assault on public transit employees

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director of Little Rock Public Radio.
