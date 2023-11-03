© 2023
Newscast for Friday, Nov. 3, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published November 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Arkansas law enforcement agencies and school districts get new funding from the federal government

-The year's first case of H5N1 avian influenza is identified in a Northwest Arkansas chicken flock

-Arkansas revenue falls in the first few months of the fiscal year

-Officials with the Arkansas Department of Human Services kick off National Adoption Month

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director of Little Rock Public Radio.
