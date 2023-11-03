Newscast for Friday, Nov. 3, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Arkansas law enforcement agencies and school districts get new funding from the federal government

-The year's first case of H5N1 avian influenza is identified in a Northwest Arkansas chicken flock

-Arkansas revenue falls in the first few months of the fiscal year

-Officials with the Arkansas Department of Human Services kick off National Adoption Month

