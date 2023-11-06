Newscast for Monday, Nov. 6, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A state employee involved in discussions about the governor's purchase of a $19,000 lectern resigns

-Early voting for school board elections begins Tuesday in Little Rock

-A University of Arkansas fraternity is suspended amid an investigation into reports of hazing

-Government transparency advocates detail a proposal to enshrine the Freedom of Information Act into the Arkansas Constitution

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.

