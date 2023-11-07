Newscast for Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Gov. Sarah Sanders says she will endorse former President Donald Trump's campaign to return to the White House

-Democratic challengers to Arkansas' incumbent U.S. congressmen announce their campaigns

-A new grant will help Little Rock Police expand their Community Response teams

-Mills University Studies High School is put briefly on lockdown Monday

