Newscast for Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-New lawsuits allege decades of physical and sexual abuse at an Arkansas religious camp

-Central Arkansas Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill files to run for re-election

-A former Democratic lawmaker from North Little Rock announces plans to run for a state House seat

-Pulaski County officials celebrate a successful rescue of two people from a swamp south of Little Rock

