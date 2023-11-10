Newscast for Friday, Nov. 10, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Arkansas PBS executives face questions from lawmakers over hiring and procurement procedures

-Little Rock School Board members approve the merger of two high schools

-Attorney General Tim Griffin calls for the expulsion of student visa holders who support terrorism

-Arkansas Children's announces a new $70 million research facility focusing on the effects of opioids on children

