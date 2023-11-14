Newscast for Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-ExxonMobil plans to begin lithium extraction in southern Arkansas

-A deal falls through to build schools of dentistry and veterinary medicine at Little Rock's Heifer International headquarters

-A state senator announces a primary challenge to incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Womack

-Springdale-based Tyson Foods posts hundreds of millions of dollars in losses

