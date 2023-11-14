Newscast for Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-ExxonMobil plans to begin lithium extraction in southern Arkansas
-A deal falls through to build schools of dentistry and veterinary medicine at Little Rock's Heifer International headquarters
-A state senator announces a primary challenge to incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Womack
-Springdale-based Tyson Foods posts hundreds of millions of dollars in losses
Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.