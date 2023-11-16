Newscast for Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A new grant will help recent immigrants to Arkansas navigate the citizenship process

-A new report shows room for improvement in Arkansas' rate of lung cancer screening

-Little Rock city officials begin to draft a new budget, including bonuses for 911 operators

-The University of Central Arkansas launches a new aviation academy

