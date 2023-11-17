© 2023
A Service of UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Newscast for Friday, Nov. 17, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published November 17, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Environmental justice is the focus of an annual policy summit

-State health officials say flu cases are on the rise in Arkansas

-Advocates for Arkansas' Native American communities meet for an open house

-Lawmakers dedicate more federal funding for rural hospitals

-The tallest peak in Arkansas' Ozark Mountains has a new name

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Tags
Local Newscast KUAR Newscasts
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director of Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Daniel Breen