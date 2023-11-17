Newscast for Friday, Nov. 17, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Environmental justice is the focus of an annual policy summit

-State health officials say flu cases are on the rise in Arkansas

-Advocates for Arkansas' Native American communities meet for an open house

-Lawmakers dedicate more federal funding for rural hospitals

-The tallest peak in Arkansas' Ozark Mountains has a new name

