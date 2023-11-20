Newscast for Monday, Nov. 20, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Little Rock school officials consider possible closures amid lagging enrollment and budget cuts

-The trial of two former Crawford County sheriff's deputies for beating an unarmed man has been delayed

-Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill, AR-02, discusses his recent trip to Ukraine

-The heads of Arkansas' two major political parties look ahead to the 2024 election

