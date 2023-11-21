Newscast for Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A federal appeals court throws out a lawsuit challenging Arkansas' 2021 redistricting plan

-Gov. Sarah Sanders appoints a former state lawmaker to the state Library Board

-Lawmakers discuss a shortage of midwives in Arkansas

-A longtime fixture of the TV and radio airwaves in central Arkansas is retiring

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.