Newscast for Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023

-A group suing over Arkansas' social media age verification law requests a final judgement in the case.

-Attorney General Tim Griffin rejects two ballot titles related to the Arkansas voting process.

-The Attorney General's office charges a Northwest Arkansas Psychiatrist with two counts of Medicaid Fraud.

-The Clinton Presidential Center announces new exhibit titled "Be Our Guest".

-A new visitor center opens at Pinnacle Mountain State Park.

