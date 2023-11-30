© 2023
A Service of UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Newscast for Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023

KUAR | By Maggie Ryan
Published November 30, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST

Hear Little Rock Public Radio's morning newscast for Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023

-A group suing over Arkansas' social media age verification law requests a final judgement in the case.

-Attorney General Tim Griffin rejects two ballot titles related to the Arkansas voting process.

-The Attorney General's office charges a Northwest Arkansas Psychiatrist with two counts of Medicaid Fraud.

-The Clinton Presidential Center announces new exhibit titled "Be Our Guest".

-A new visitor center opens at Pinnacle Mountain State Park.

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Tags
Local Newscast KUAR Newscasts
Maggie Ryan
Maggie Ryan is a reporter and local host of All Things Considered for Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Maggie Ryan