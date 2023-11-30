Newscast for Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023
Hear Little Rock Public Radio's morning newscast for Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.
Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023
-A group suing over Arkansas' social media age verification law requests a final judgement in the case.
-Attorney General Tim Griffin rejects two ballot titles related to the Arkansas voting process.
-The Attorney General's office charges a Northwest Arkansas Psychiatrist with two counts of Medicaid Fraud.
-The Clinton Presidential Center announces new exhibit titled "Be Our Guest".
-A new visitor center opens at Pinnacle Mountain State Park.
