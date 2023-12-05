© 2023
Newscast for Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

KUAR | By Maggie Ryan
Published December 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

- Civic leaders discuss findings of a new civic engagement report in Arkansas.

- Little Rock School District officials hear community input on proposed closure of Parkview Arts and Science Magnet School.

- Gov. Sarah Sanders joins sixteen Republican governors to address a letter to President Biden calling for the removal of Chinese-owned companies in the United States.

- A Republican lawmaker suggests repealing a campaign law created to prevent corruption.

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Maggie Ryan
Maggie Ryan is a reporter and local host of All Things Considered for Little Rock Public Radio.
