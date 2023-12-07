Newscast for Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A lawsuit challenging Arkansas' 2020 Congressional redistricting can continue

-Little Rock's Mosaic Templars Cultural Center reopens with a revamped main exhibit

-A natural gas utility opens a new meter repair workshop in Maumelle

-Members of the Little Rock City Board of Directors vote to give themselves a pay raise

