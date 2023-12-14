Newscast for Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

RSV cases are on the rise in Arkansas.

Little Rock Board of Directors approves funding for Police, Parks, and Fire departments.

Arkansas Congressman proposes new pathway for disaster relief to reach communities.

Pulaski County Special School District re-instates program to help students access resources online.

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.