Newscast for Friday, Dec. 15, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

Gov. Sarah Sanders appoints former Sen. Jason Rapert to the State Library Board.

Arkansas ranks last in the nation for voter turnout rates, according to report by National Conference of Citizenship.

Arkansas Board of Corrections suspends Secretary Joe Profiri.

Two companies in Arkansas are under investigation for connections to China and possible violation of state law.

Classes from the Central Arkansas Library system help people improve digital literacy.

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.

