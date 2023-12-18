Newscast for Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, Dec. 18 2023.

The Board of Education votes to keep Umpire School District open amid calls for closure.

A lack of residency programs in Arkansas is causing a shortage of doctors in the state.

Congressman John Boozman discusses ongoing renewal process of the Farm Bill.

A Rogers-based hospital opens up a Milk Depot to support statewide efforts to provide hospitals with breast milk.

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.