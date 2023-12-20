Newscast for Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

Department of Transportation releases a traffic management plan in anticipation of 2024 solar eclipse.

Attorney General Tim Griffin denies a ballot amendment seeking to expand the Freedom of Information Act.

Gov. Sanders receives letter from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services concerning Medicaid unwinding process.

President Biden nominates former Arkansas government official to work as a U.S. Marshal.

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.