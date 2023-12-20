© 2023
Newscast for Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023

KUAR | By Maggie Ryan
Published December 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

Department of Transportation releases a traffic management plan in anticipation of 2024 solar eclipse.

Attorney General Tim Griffin denies a ballot amendment seeking to expand the Freedom of Information Act.

Gov. Sanders receives letter from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services concerning Medicaid unwinding process.

President Biden nominates former Arkansas government official to work as a U.S. Marshal.

Maggie Ryan
Maggie Ryan is a reporter and local host of All Things Considered for Little Rock Public Radio.
