Newscast for Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

-A judge says, by suing the state Board of Corrections, Attorney General Tim Griffin is in "clear violation" of his duty to represent the board

-An advocacy group tries, yet again, to put abortion rights on the ballot in Arkansas

-Arkansas State Police release the name of a West Memphis man killed in a pursuit

-The Little Rock Parks and Recreation Commission approves some new hires

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.