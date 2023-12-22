Newscast for Friday, Dec. 22, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Dec. 22, 2023.

-A new proposal would hold private and religious schools receiving public money to the same standards as public schools

-Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin calls on a judge to reverse an order in an ongoing lawsuit against the state Corrections Board

-A Little Rock Baptist pastor steps down from a Missouri seminary over criticism of his handling of sexual assault allegations against a former employee

-The Saline County Library names a new director

