Newscast for Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023.

-Arkansas' attorney general says a Chinese-owned machinery company can remain in the state

-Members of Arkansas' congressional delegation look back on the year in the U.S. House of Representatives

-New research shows Arkansas ranks especially high for truck-related fatalities

