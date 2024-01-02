Newscast for Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

-A Hot Springs man is dead following a police standoff in Little Rock on Monday

-A hearing is set for later this week in a legal challenge to an Arkansas law regarding prison oversight

-New tax cuts go into effect in Arkansas

-Little Rock-based Heifer International sues over the failed sale of its headquarters for Lyon College's new schools of dentistry and veterinary medicine

