Newscast for Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

-Gov. Sarah Sanders criticizes the Pentagon's abortion policies

-A judge will hear arguments on whether to overturn two laws governing prison oversight in Arkansas

-Republican U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton endorses former President Donald Trump's re-election bid

-Arkansas joins a new program to alleviate child hunger in the summer months

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.

