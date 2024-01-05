© 2024
Newscast for Friday, Jan. 5, 2024

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published January 5, 2024 at 9:00 AM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

On today's agenda:

-A judge sides with the state Board of Corrections in blocking two laws regarding prison oversight

-Attorney General Tim Griffin once again rejects a proposal to loosen the state's ban on abortion

-Influenza continues to spread throughout Arkansas

-Winter weather, high winds remain a threat in central Arkansas for the next few days

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Local Newscast KUAR Newscasts
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director of Little Rock Public Radio.
