Newscast for Friday, Jan. 5, 2024
Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.
On today's agenda:
-A judge sides with the state Board of Corrections in blocking two laws regarding prison oversight
-Attorney General Tim Griffin once again rejects a proposal to loosen the state's ban on abortion
-Influenza continues to spread throughout Arkansas
-Winter weather, high winds remain a threat in central Arkansas for the next few days
Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.