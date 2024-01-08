Newscast for Monday, Jan. 8, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston says it's up to the U.S. Supreme Court to remove Donald Trump from the ballot

-U.S. Rep. French Hill talks funding deadlines, border security

-Arkansas' Episcopal Diocese has a new leader

-An autopsy reveals a truck driver found dead in western Arkansas died of malaria

