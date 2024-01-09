Newscast for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-Little Rock City Board members will debate re-authorizing a contract for a controversial crime-stopping technology

-Attorney General Tim Griffin rejects proposals to enshrine the Freedom of Information Act into the state constitution

-$1 million in grants will to go pregnancy resource centers in the state

-The head of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce says lawmakers could propose new tax cuts in the coming months

