Newscast for Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-The Arkansas Board of Corrections votes to fire Corrections Secretary Joe Profiri

-Little Rock School Board members will consider budget cuts in a meeting Thursday

-Community members call for action after a racially-charged brawl in Conway

-A new study shows Arkansas ranks toward the bottom nationally in a number of key child well-being indicators

-A downtown Little Rock street will be renamed in honor of late City Manager Bruce Moore

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.

