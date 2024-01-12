Newscast for Friday, Jan. 12, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-A second lawsuit alleges widespread abuse at a former north Arkansas religious camp

-FBI agents visit the office of a Little Rock public housing nonprofit

-Little Rock School Board members consider $16 million in budget cuts

-A new program allows patrons of businesses in Little Rock's SoMa neighborhood to donate to local nonprofits

