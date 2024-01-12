© 2024
Newscast for Friday, Jan. 12, 2024

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published January 12, 2024 at 9:00 AM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-A second lawsuit alleges widespread abuse at a former north Arkansas religious camp

-FBI agents visit the office of a Little Rock public housing nonprofit

-Little Rock School Board members consider $16 million in budget cuts

-A new program allows patrons of businesses in Little Rock's SoMa neighborhood to donate to local nonprofits

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director of Little Rock Public Radio.
