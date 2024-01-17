Newscast for Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson ends his campaign for the GOP presidential nomination

-State offices are closed amid dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills

-A short-term online job training program enters its fourth year

-A fire shutters a Conway bakery until further notice

