Newscast for Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-A political scientist reacts to former Gov. Asa Hutchinson's exit from the GOP presidential race

-245 people are arrested in an operation led by Arkansas State Police

-A study by UAMS finds participation in the WIC public food assistance program fell during the COVID-19 pandemic

-The political action committee supporting Gov. Sarah Sanders reports new fundraising totals

