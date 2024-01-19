Newscast for Friday, Jan. 19, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-Hospitals in central Arkansas are dealing with an emergency blood shortage

-A group re-submits its proposal to hold private schools to the same standards as public schools

-A gun manufacturer announces a $30 million expansion in Fort Smith

-A new project aims to capture Arkansans' healthcare journeys during and after pregnancy

