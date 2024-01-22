© 2024
Newscast for Monday, Jan. 22, 2024

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published January 22, 2024 at 9:00 AM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-A small plane crashes after takeoff in Little Rock, killing one person

-Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson talks about his decision to drop out of the presidential race

-Five members of Arkansas' congressional delegation call for former President Donald Trump to appear on the Colorado ballot

-Two more Arkansans die from the flu, bringing this season's death toll to 20

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director of Little Rock Public Radio.
