Newscast for Monday, Jan. 22, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-A small plane crashes after takeoff in Little Rock, killing one person

-Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson talks about his decision to drop out of the presidential race

-Five members of Arkansas' congressional delegation call for former President Donald Trump to appear on the Colorado ballot

-Two more Arkansans die from the flu, bringing this season's death toll to 20

