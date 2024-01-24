Newscast for Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-Attorney General Tim Griffin approves the ballot title of a proposal to legalize abortion

-A group sues AG Griffin over the ballot initiative process

-Gov. Sanders speaks against the Biden Administration's electric vehicle policies

-City officials discuss the LRPD's Real Time Crime Center

